June 24, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

Sturgeon says vote makes clear Scotland sees future as part of EU

A still image from video shows Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking following the results of the EU referendum, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain June 24, 2016.UK Parliament via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland has made clear that it sees its future as part of the European Union, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday, after it voted to remain while most of the United Kingdom voted to leave.

"The vote here makes clear that the people of Scotland see their future as part of the European Union," Sturgeon said in a statement.

"We await the final UK-wide result, but Scotland has spoken - and spoken decisively."

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

