a year ago
Sturgeon says London would be wrong to block any new independence vote
#World News
July 15, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

Sturgeon says London would be wrong to block any new independence vote

Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon (R), greets Britain's new Prime Minister, Theresa May, as she arrives at Bute House in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain July 15, 2016.Russell Cheyne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that if Scots wanted to vote in a second referendum on whether to stay part of the United Kingdom, the British government would be wrong to block it.

"I work on the basis that trying to block a referendum, if there's a clear sense that that's what people in Scotland want, would be completely the wrong thing to do," Sturgeon told Sky news after meeting new British Prime Minister Theresa May.

May told broadcasters earlier that Scots had had their chance to vote for independence in 2014, but she would not formally trigger divorce talks with the European Union until a "UK approach" had been agreed.

Sturgeon wants Scotland to stay in the EU, and Scots as a whole voted to stay in the bloc in Britain's June 23 referendum.

Writing by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
