LONDON The British government does not believe there should be a second referendum on Scottish independence, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said when asked about a report it was preparing contingency plans for one.

A majority of Scots backed staying in the EU in last year's referendum and the ruling Scottish National Party, which lost a bid for independence in 2014, has said there should be another vote on the issue if its views on Brexit are ignored.

A report by Dundee-based newspaper the Courier said that May believes Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is two weeks away from demanding an independence referendum, adding that May is privately working on a strategy to deal with it.

Asked about the report, May's spokesman said: "We don't believe that there should be a second referendum. There has been a referendum. It was clear, decisive and legal. Both sides agreed to abide by the result of that referendum."

