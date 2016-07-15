FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says there should not be another Scottish independence vote
July 15, 2016 / 6:49 AM / a year ago

Britain says there should not be another Scottish independence vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Scottish Secretary David Mundell arrives for a cabinet meeting at number 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland should not hold a second referendum on independence after the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union, Britain’s minister responsible for Scotland said on Friday.

While the United Kingdom voted 52-48 percent to leave the EU, Scotland voted 62-38 percent to remain.

“Of course there could be another independence referendum but the big issue is: should there be another independence referendum?” David Mundell, Britain’s minister for Scotland, told BBC radio.

“I‘m clear there shouldn’t and will continue to passionately make the case for that and also for the benefit Scotland gets from the United Kingdom,” Mundell said.

Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton

