Sheffield unexpectedly votes narrowly to leave EU: PA

LONDON (Reuters) - The city of Sheffield in northern England unexpectedly voted narrowly in favor of leaving the European Union at Thursday's membership referendum.

The Press Association reported 51 percent of voters in Sheffield, one of the top 15 voting areas by population, backed leaving the bloc. Analysis by J.P. Morgan had predicted remain would win with 59.5 percent of the vote.

"Sheffield votes to Leave EU. Amazing stuff. Delighted," Nigel Farage, leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party, said on Twitter.