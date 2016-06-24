Shell says will work with UK, EU on Brexit implications

A logo of Shell is pictured at a gas station in the western Canakkale province, Turkey April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said it will work with the British government and European institutions on any implications for its business from Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, a spokesman said on Friday.

Shell, which was in favor of Britain remaining part of the EU, said its priority was to continue supplying energy to customers in Europe and the United Kingdom.

“We will work with the UK government and European institutions on any implications for us,” a spokesman said.