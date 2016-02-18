FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak prime minister 'cautiously optimistic' on chances of EU deal with Britain
#World News
February 18, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak prime minister 'cautiously optimistic' on chances of EU deal with Britain

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico addresses a news conference after a European Union leaders extraordinary summit on the migrant crisis in Brussels, Belgium September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Slovakia is “cautiously optimistic” that European countries can reach an agreement with Britain allowing it to stay in the European Union, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Thursday.

Fico told a parliamentary committee before leaving to an EU summit in Brussels that Slovakia would focus on securing that limits on in-work benefits only apply to immigrant workers newly arriving to Britain, and that the maximum period for which the limits apply do not exceed seven years.

He also said that a plan to index child benefits for foreign workers to living costs of places where their children live must not be extended to other benefits such as pensions and should not be retroactive.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jan Lopatka

