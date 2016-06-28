FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak prime minister says EU needs to change economic, migration policies
June 28, 2016

Slovak prime minister says EU needs to change economic, migration policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - The European Union cannot continue in its economic and migration policies that are opposed by the majority of Europeans, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Tuesday ahead of a European Union summit due to discuss Britain’s vote to leave the union.

“If we cannot react to challenges, I am afraid the EU crisis will continue,” Fico, whose country is taking over the EU presidency for the next six months in July, told a parliamentary committee.

Fico also criticized founding members of the European Union to have met after the British vote without inviting new member states.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jan Lopatka

