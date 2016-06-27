FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
George Soros did not bet against sterling just before Brexit vote: spokesman
June 27, 2016 / 6:05 AM / in a year

George Soros did not bet against sterling just before Brexit vote: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Business magnate George Soros arrives to speak at the Open Russia Club in London, Britain June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - George Soros, the billionaire who earned fame by betting against the pound in 1992, did not speculate against sterling just ahead of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union but he did profit from other bearish bets due to the Brexit result, a spokesman said.

“George Soros did not speculate against sterling while he was arguing for Britain to remain in the European Union,” a spokesman for Soros said on Monday. “In fact, he was long the British Pound leading up to the vote.”

“However, because of his generally bearish outlook on world markets, Mr. Soros did profit from other investments,” the spokesman said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton

