George Soros did not bet against sterling just before Brexit vote: spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - George Soros, the billionaire who earned fame by betting against the pound in 1992, did not speculate against sterling just ahead of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union but he did profit from other bearish bets due to the Brexit result, a spokesman said.

“George Soros did not speculate against sterling while he was arguing for Britain to remain in the European Union,” a spokesman for Soros said on Monday. “In fact, he was long the British Pound leading up to the vote.”

“However, because of his generally bearish outlook on world markets, Mr. Soros did profit from other investments,” the spokesman said.