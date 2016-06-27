Britain doing everything it can to restore confidence: minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government is doing everything it can to provide stability and restore confidence for businesses and investors following last week’s vote to leave the European Union, government minister Anna Soubry said on Monday
“The most important thing is to achieve stability... We need to restore confidence and we need to make sure Britain is open for business,” Soubry, a junior business minister, told broadcasters.
