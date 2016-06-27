FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain doing everything it can to restore confidence: minister
#World News
June 27, 2016 / 11:04 AM / a year ago

Britain doing everything it can to restore confidence: minister

Britain's minister for small business Anna Soubry leaves a meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, March 31, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government is doing everything it can to provide stability and restore confidence for businesses and investors following last week’s vote to leave the European Union, government minister Anna Soubry said on Monday

“The most important thing is to achieve stability... We need to restore confidence and we need to make sure Britain is open for business,” Soubry, a junior business minister, told broadcasters.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; Editing by Stephen Addison

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.