South Korea finance minister says Brexit effects likely to be prolonged

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Sunday the effects of Britain's voting to leave the European Union would have a prolonged effect on global markets.

"The effect from Brexit is expected to be prolonged, as this is unprecedented and the interests of many countries are involved in this issue," said Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho in opening remarks at a meeting to discuss the fallout from Brexit in Seoul.

"As the negotiations regarding Brexit are dragged out, volatility in global markets may possibly last during that time."