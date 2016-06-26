FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea finance minister says Brexit effects likely to be prolonged
June 26, 2016 / 9:51 AM / a year ago

South Korea finance minister says Brexit effects likely to be prolonged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's finance minister said on Sunday the effects of Britain's voting to leave the European Union would have a prolonged effect on global markets.

"The effect from Brexit is expected to be prolonged, as this is unprecedented and the interests of many countries are involved in this issue," said Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho in opening remarks at a meeting to discuss the fallout from Brexit in Seoul.

"As the negotiations regarding Brexit are dragged out, volatility in global markets may possibly last during that time."

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Larry King

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.