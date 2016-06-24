South Korea says it will take market stabilization measures as needed on UK results

South Korea Vice Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said it will implement market stabilizing measures as needed because the country will inevitably be affected by market turbulence sparked by the results of the vote in Britain whether to quit the European Union or not.

“South Korea’s exposure to Britain in terms of trade or finance is low, but market volatility and trade sentiment will fluctuate, making it inevitable for South Korea to be affected,” Vice Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said at an meeting to discuss the situation after the Brexit vote.

“If market volatility seems overdone, we will take necessary market stabilizing measures.”

Choi added officials will be observing the situation closely until official results of the referendum are released. Policymakers have been adamant even if Britain does decide to leave, South Korea would receive a limited impact.

After the meeting, the vice finance minister told reporters the outcome of the vote either way would have an impact on global financial markets.

“Should Britain choose to stay in the EU by a close vote, it will still have a negative effect on global markets although it will be weaker than the effect Brexit would have,” he said.

“We might meet again after the results are out but I hope we won‘t.”

Global exchange rates have been fluctuating severely as poll results are announced in the UK, with dollar/won NDFs KRW1MNDFOR= trading up around 0.4 percent as of 2351 GMT (7:51 p.m. ET).