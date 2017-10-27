Scotland's Sturgeon seeks assurance of Brexit transition

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has sought confirmation that Britain is urgently seeking a transition agreement with the European Union before the end of the year, according to a letter sent to Prime Minister Theresa May and released by the Scottish government on Friday.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, sits on stage at the Scottish National Party (SNP) conference in Glasgow, Scotland, October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Sturgeon said she was increasingly concerned that Brexit talks would end in no deal and see Britain crash out. “The clarity of your intentions, and thus the confidence of business that there will be a sensible transition period agreed quickly, has been seriously undermined,” she wrote. “This relates in particular to your comments suggesting no transition can be agreed, or formalized, until there is agreement on the future relationship,” she added.