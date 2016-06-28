FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Cameron wants 'constructive' divorce with EU, closest ties afterwards
#World News
June 28, 2016 / 12:13 PM / a year ago

Britain's Cameron wants 'constructive' divorce with EU, closest ties afterwards

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron arrives at the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Outgoing British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday he wanted a “constructive” divorce from the European Union after last week’s Brexit referendum and hoped for “the closest possible” ties when London leaves the 28-nation bloc.

“Britain will be leaving the European Union but I want that process to be as constructive as possible and I hope the outcome can be as constructive as possible,” Cameron said on arriving in Brussels for a summit with other EU leaders dominated by Brexit.

“While we are leaving the European Union; we mustn’t be turning our back on Europe. These countries are our neighbors, our friends, our allies, our partners. And I very much hope we’ll seek the closest possible relationship in terms of trade and cooperation and security, because that is good for us and that is good for them,” he said without taking questions.

