France's Hollande: free movement key to future UK access to EU market

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande warned that Britain would lose access to the EU’s single market, and the City of London would no longer be able to act as a clearing house in euros, if the UK stopped free movement of workers from Europe.

After British Prime Minister David Cameron reported to an EU summit on last week’s referendum vote to leave the European Union, Hollande said single market access depended on accepting the so-called four freedoms of movement of goods, capital, labor and services.

“If they don’t want free movement, they won’t have access to the internal market,” he told a news conference.