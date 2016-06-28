FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande: free movement key to future UK access to EU market
#World News
June 28, 2016 / 10:53 PM / in a year

France's Hollande: free movement key to future UK access to EU market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande addresses a press conference after the EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande warned that Britain would lose access to the EU’s single market, and the City of London would no longer be able to act as a clearing house in euros, if the UK stopped free movement of workers from Europe.

After British Prime Minister David Cameron reported to an EU summit on last week’s referendum vote to leave the European Union, Hollande said single market access depended on accepting the so-called four freedoms of movement of goods, capital, labor and services.

“If they don’t want free movement, they won’t have access to the internal market,” he told a news conference.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Paul Taylor

