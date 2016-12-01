FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
EU leaders to hold shorter summit in December, ending with dinner without May
#World News
December 1, 2016 / 6:33 PM / 9 months ago

EU leaders to hold shorter summit in December, ending with dinner without May

German European Union flag is pictured in front of the Reichstags building, the seat of the lower house of parliament Bundestag, before a debate about the Brexit in Berlin, Germany, June 28, 2016.Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The regular end-of-the-year summit of European Union leaders will last this year only one day and will end with a dinner where Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is not invited, the indicative program of the meeting showed on Thursday.

The president of EU summits, Donald Tusk, invited leaders for a shorter one-day meeting to be held in Brussels on Dec. 15. EU regular summits usually last two days.

The meeting will start in the morning and is expected to end in the late afternoon, according to the preliminary program.

Leaders of the 27 EU countries will continue their meeting in a working dinner which May will not attend, the program showed.

After Britain voted to leave the EU in a referendum in June, EU leaders have held other meetings without their British counterpart.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
