EU's Tusk calls for patience in Brexit talks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union must be patient with Britain, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday as EU leaders gathered in Brussels for a summit he will chair to chart a way forward after the British vote for Brexit.

Tusk told reporters that only London could file the formal notification that would start the two-year divorce process.

“This is the only legal way we have... which means that we also have to be patient,” he said. “Without the notification form the UK, we will not start any negotiations on the divorce process or the future relations.”

Tusk said 27 other EU leaders would meet on Wednesday without Cameron to discuss Brexit would also start talks on reforms needed in the bloc to keep it together after the historic blow.

He said the next such meeting of the 27 should take place in September in Bratislava as Slovakia takes over the EU’s rotating presidency from July until the end of the year.