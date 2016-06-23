FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2016 / 11:38 PM / a year ago

Sunderland votes more strongly than expected to leave EU

Leave.eu supporters celebrate the result in Sunderland after polling stations closed in the Referendum on the European Union in London, Britain, June 23, 2016.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The city of Sunderland in north eastern England voted more strongly than expected to leave the European Union at a membership referendum on Thursday.

According to official results, 61.3 percent of voters in Sunderland backed leaving the bloc, above the 56.5 percent predicted by J.P. Morgan in analysis published before the vote.

Sunderland, one of the first few results to declare, has a large number of older, lower income voters who polls show are more likely to back so-called "Brexit". If Leave had not been strongly ahead here, it could have indicated they would struggle to break through in areas less favorable to Brexit.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Mark John

