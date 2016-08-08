FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit will hardly hit North America, Middle East or CIS states: survey
August 8, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

Brexit will hardly hit North America, Middle East or CIS states: survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vote Leave supporters wave Union flags, following the result of the EU referendum, outside Downing Street in London, Britain June 24, 2016.Neil Hall/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain's vote to leave the European Union will hurt the economies of Britain and EU member states, especially Ireland, but will hardly affect North America, the Middle East or the Russia-led Commonwealth of Independent States, a survey showed.

Germany's influential Ifo institute said on Monday that a poll of 762 economic experts from 112 countries showed the short-term negative effects of Brexit were expected to hit the EU15 hardest.

The term refers to Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Britain.

"In the medium-term (in three to five years) it is expected to put the brakes on the economy in all EU member states," Ifo said in a statement.

"For the Commonwealth countries (without Britain) slightly negative economic effects are expected in both the short and medium term," Ifo added.

The survey was conducted between July 1 and 27.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Richard Balmforth

