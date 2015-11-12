FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU countries are willing to do a deal on UK : Swedish PM
November 12, 2015 / 9:17 AM / 2 years ago

EU countries are willing to do a deal on UK : Swedish PM

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron greets Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven at Downing Street in London, Britain, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European Union leaders are willing to find a way to reform Britain’s ties with the bloc but there are limits to what can be done, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday.

British Prime Minister David Cameron set out on Tuesday his objectives for renegotiating Britain’s relationship with the EU before a membership referendum which he plans to hold by the end of 2017.

“Everybody has a will to solve this of course because we believe it is important that the UK stays within the European Union. I think it is good for the UK as well so we have a positive attitude,” Lofven told BBC radio.

The Swedish leader backed Cameron’s call for safeguards for EU members which are outside the euro zone, such as Britain, but said restricting EU migrants’ access to welfare payments, another of Cameron’s proposals, could be more problematic.

“The most sensitive point is the one which is about the free movement of people and that is the most difficult issue,” Lofven said. “There are always limits ... so let’s start the discussion and see where it ends.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William Schomberg

