UBS CEO says too early to speculate on end result of Brexit
#Business News
June 28, 2016 / 7:50 AM / in a year

UBS CEO says too early to speculate on end result of Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The building housing the headquarters of Swiss bank UBS is seen in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Alvin Baez/File Photo

BERN (Reuters) - UBS (UBSG.S) Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on Tuesday it is too early to say what a British exit from the European Union will look like.

“We are standing at the start of a multi-year process and it is too early to speculate what the end result will look like,” Ermotti said in a speech at a finance conference in Bern.

Last week, Britain voted to leave the EU, forcing the resignation of Prime Minister David Cameron and dealing the biggest blow since World War Two to the European project of forging greater unity.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Angelika Gruber; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

