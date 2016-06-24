FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Swiss franc soars after Brexit vote, SNB declines immediate comment
June 24, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Swiss franc soars after Brexit vote, SNB declines immediate comment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan attends a news conference in Bern, Switzerland June 16, 2016.Ruben Sprich

ZURICH (Reuters) - The safe-haven Swiss franc rose to its highest level against the euro since August 2015 on Friday after estimates from the BBC showing Britain had voted to leave the European Union in a referendum.

The Swiss National Bank had no immediate comment on the estimate and is waiting for the final result, a spokesman for the central bank said.

World financial markets dived as nearly complete results showed a 51.8/48.2 percent split for leaving. Sterling suffered its biggest one-day fall of more than 10 percent against the dollar, hitting a 31-year low on market fears the decision will hit investment in the world's fifth-largest economy.

The franc rose to around 1.0650 to the euro in early European trading EURCHF=.

Last week, SNB officials said it would counter any surge in an already overvalued franc should Britain vote to leave the EU, leaving open the option to cut record-low rates deeper into negative territory.

In the early aftermath of the vote, economists said currency market purchases were the most likely form of response from the SNB in the near term to weaken the franc and that the SNB was unlikely to take immediate action on interest rates.

"What is decisive is not where the franc stands today," said Thomas Stucki, a currency market specialist at St. Galler Kantonalbank. "What is decisive is where the franc stands in a week."

Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
