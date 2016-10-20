Not in UK interest to restrict movement of talent: Brexit minister

LONDON (Reuters) - It will not be in Britain's national interest to restrict the free movement of highly talented people when it leaves the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Thursday.

The government has said the June 23 vote to leave the bloc was a message that British people did not want free movement of EU citizens to continue as it has in the past.

"Clearly it is not going to be in the national interest to restrict the movement of talent, the free movement of brain power. You can be very, very confident that we will not be limiting highly intelligent, highly capable people's access," Davis told parliament.

Davis also said he believed the formal process of leaving the EU, as set out in Article 50 of the EU's guiding treaty, allowed for negotiations on both exiting the bloc and Britain's future relationship with the EU to run in parallel.