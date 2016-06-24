FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Jaguar Land Rover says committed to investment decisions after Brexit
#Autos
June 24, 2016 / 6:44 AM / a year ago

Jaguar Land Rover says committed to investment decisions after Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Jaguar logo is pictured at a Jaguar Land Rover showroom in Mumbai February 13, 2013.Vivek Prakash/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd's (TAMO.NS) British luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover will remain committed to all its manufacturing sites and investment decisions, a company spokeswoman said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier on Friday Britain voted to leave the 28-nation European Union bloc.

Jaguar Land Rover, Britain's biggest carmaker, relies on Europe for about 20 percent of its global sales.

"Europe is a key strategic market for our business ... we remain absolutely committed to our customers in the EU," the spokeswoman said in the statement.

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Swati Bhat

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
