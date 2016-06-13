FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Sun newspaper urges readers to vote to quit the EU
June 13, 2016 / 9:42 PM / a year ago

Britain's Sun newspaper urges readers to vote to quit the EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Copies of The Sun newspaper are seen on a newsstand outside a shop in central London January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest selling newspaper, The Sun, on Monday endorsed the campaign for the UK to leave the European Union.

Britons will vote on June 23 on whether to remain part of the EU, a choice with far-reaching consequences for politics, the economy, defense and diplomacy in Britain and elsewhere.

“This is our last chance to remove ourselves from the undemocratic Brussels machine ... and it’s time to take it,” The Sun, which is owned by media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, declared in a front page editorial.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Chris Reese

