FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
TheCityUK lists 'demands' in case of Brexit: the Telegraph
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 22, 2016 / 10:48 PM / a year ago

TheCityUK lists 'demands' in case of Brexit: the Telegraph

A supporter wears a Vote Leave badge during the final speech of the EU referendum campaign by Nigel Farage, the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), in London, Britain June 22, 2016.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Finance industry lobby group TheCityUK has itemized a list of "demands" for politicians if Britain votes to leave the European Union in Thursday's referendum, the Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

The London-based group is asking for an opening of borders and a publicity drive to bolster the United Kingdom's status as a financial center outside the EU while exiting smoothly with a "transitional period" to ensure "nothing changes overnight", the newspaper reported, citing confidential documents.

TheCityUK could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

TheCityUK, which is against a Brexit, said in March that all alternatives to Britain's membership of the EU are second best and risk damaging the competitiveness of the City of London's finance industry.

The group, made up of banks, law firms and insurers, believes it would be possible to publicize a "relatively better long-term economic outlook for the UK" which would "promote financial stability" outside the EU, the Telegraph reported.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.