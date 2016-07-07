FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK financial lobby TheCityUK forms Brexit task force
#Business News
July 7, 2016 / 6:58 PM / a year ago

UK financial lobby TheCityUK forms Brexit task force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - UK-based financial lobby TheCityUK held its first Brexit task force meeting on Thursday and said it wants to send a clear message from industry to policymakers "to achieve an outcome which is in the best interests of the UK to safeguard its economic prosperity".

TheCityUK, which was against a Brexit, itemized a list of "demands" for policymakers if Britain voted to leave the EU, the Daily Telegraph reported before the referendum. (bit.ly/28OkFC9)

Since Britons voted on June 23 to leave the European Union there have been fears of an exodus from the City of London if access to the EU's single market becomes significantly harder.

Five U.S. investment banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs (GS.N), promised British finance minister George Osborne on Thursday that they would try to help London retain its top spot as a financial center, but gave no commitment on jobs following Britain's vote to leave the EU.

Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

