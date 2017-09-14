FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. will stand be steadfast ally to Britain as Brexit takes shape: Tillerson
September 14, 2017 / 4:39 PM / a month ago

U.S. will stand be steadfast ally to Britain as Brexit takes shape: Tillerson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States will stand by Britain as it exits the European Union, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday after a meeting with British foreign minister Boris Johnson in London.

“While Brexit does present unique challenges to the British people, please know that you have a steadfast ally in the United States,” Tillerson said at a news conference.

“We will stand by our ally as Brexit continues to take shape. We look forward to continuing this long relationship.”

Reporting by William James, writing Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

