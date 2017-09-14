U.S. will stand be steadfast ally to Britain as Brexit takes shape: Tillerson

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States will stand by Britain as it exits the European Union, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Thursday after a meeting with British foreign minister Boris Johnson in London.

“While Brexit does present unique challenges to the British people, please know that you have a steadfast ally in the United States,” Tillerson said at a news conference.

“We will stand by our ally as Brexit continues to take shape. We look forward to continuing this long relationship.”