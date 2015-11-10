UK's Cameron wants EU reform progress next month, silent on vote timing

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said he hoped to make good progress with reforms of the European Union when leaders from the bloc meet next month, but he gave no fresh sign of when he plans to hold Britain’s EU membership referendum.

“Am I in a hurry? Well, I want to get on with it,” Cameron said after giving a speech on Tuesday on his plans to re-shape Britain’s ties with the EU before the in-out vote.

”Since the election (in May), I’ve been patiently meeting with European leaders across the continent. But as well as patient, and as well as wanting to get on with it, I will be persistent.

“I hope we can make really good progress in December and I’ve done everything possible to make that happen. We don’t have to hold our referendum until the end of 2017, but I‘m keen to secure these changes to get on with it, and I’ve been working very hard to do that.”

Cameron has said he will hold the referendum before the end of 2017.