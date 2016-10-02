FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK trade minister Fox: We want best Brexit deal, not the quickest
October 2, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

UK trade minister Fox: We want best Brexit deal, not the quickest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - The British government has prioritized getting the best exit deal from the European Union over finding the quickest way out of the bloc, trade minister Liam Fox said on Sunday at the Conservative Party's annual conference in Birmingham.

"What we want is the best exit for the United Kingdom, not the quickest, and what we need to concentrate on is the quality of the relationship we will have afterwards," Fox said when asked if Britain would have left the EU by 2020.

Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
