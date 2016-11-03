FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Trade minister Fox says can transition EU trade deals into UK agreements
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 3, 2016 / 10:56 AM / 10 months ago

Trade minister Fox says can transition EU trade deals into UK agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will be able to transition European Union trade agreements with third countries into UK agreements when it leaves the bloc, trade minister Liam Fox said on Thursday.

Britain is unable to sign trade deals with non-EU countries until after it has left the bloc but the government has said it can hold talks to prepare for future agreements.

"When it comes to the free trade agreements that the EU currently has, there are 36 covering more than 50 countries, it is entirely possible for us to be able to transition those into UK agreements and we are free to discuss those with countries while we are still members of the European Union," Fox told parliament.

"Our aim will be to have the minimum disruption of trade and no gap in market access for British companies."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.