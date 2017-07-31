FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 hours ago
Britain to deepen trade globally as Brexit looms in 2019: Hammond
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. slap sanctions on Maduro
Venezuela
U.S. slap sanctions on Maduro
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Reuters Investigates
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in laundering probe
Trump Bump: Court fights draw big money into attorney general races
Politics
Trump Bump: Court fights draw big money into attorney general races
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 31, 2017 / 7:23 PM / 5 hours ago

Britain to deepen trade globally as Brexit looms in 2019: Hammond

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, leaves 11 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 17, 2017.Tolga Akmen

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Britain will seek to deepen ties with trading partners around the world, including Brazil, as it prepares to leave the European Union by March 2019, finance minister Phillip Hammond said on Monday during a visit to Brasilia.

Hammond said the British departure from the EU will not be postponed or delayed. "We will seek to build up our trade in both directions with those partners over the coming years, as we leave the EU, and once again have the ability to conclude bilateral trade deals with friends and allies around the world," Hammond said at a news conference.

Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.