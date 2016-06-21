UK money transfer site Transferwise to suspend service during Brexit vote

(Reuters) - Transferwise said it will suspend pound transfers on Thursday in anticipation of currency volatility caused by Britain's referendum on European Union membership.

The London-based money transfer website will resume its service when the referendum results are announced on Friday.

It will suspend incoming pound transfers on Thursday morning and outgoing transfers at 6 p.m., the company said in an emailed statement.

The vote on whether Britain should remain in the 28-member bloc is too close to call, according to recent polls, and uncertainty about the outcome has driven trade in sterling since late last year.