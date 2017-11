LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May wants to agree the broad outline of a transition deal with the European Union for after Brexit in the next few months, her spokesman said on Monday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“We would hope we could reach an agreement on the broad outline of what an implementation period looks like within the next few months,” the spokesman told reporters.