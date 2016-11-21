FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Britain considering all options for Brexit talks: May's spokeswoman
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 21, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 9 months ago

Britain considering all options for Brexit talks: May's spokeswoman

EU and British flags are adjusted before the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 28, 2016.Francois Lenoir/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is considering a whole range of options before it launches divorce talks with the European Union, a spokeswoman for Theresa May said on Monday when asked whether the prime minister was considering a transitional deal.

Earlier, May said she was aware that business leaders are concerned that Britain could drop off a "cliff-edge" into uncertain trading conditions when the up to two years of formal divorce talks end.

"There are a whole range of issues that are being worked through as we prepare for the negotiations, with a focus of looking at how we get the best deal for the UK," the spokeswoman told reporters.

She also said the government had already outlined measures to cut corporation tax to 17 percent by 2020 and described any talk of further cuts as "speculative".

Related Coverage

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.