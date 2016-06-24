UK travel firm halts FX sales due to post-Brexit surge

Rates of currencies, including British Pound, are displayed after Brexit referendum on an electronic board at a currency exchange in Warsaw, Poland June 24, 2016.

LONDON (Reuters) - UK holiday company Thomas Cook (TCG.L) halted web sales of foreign currencies on Friday and put a 1,000-pound cap on pre-orders due to be picked up in its shops after a record fall for the pound following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

"We have temporarily suspended our travel money website following unprecedented customer demand for foreign currency overnight and this morning," a spokeswoman for the company said on Friday.

The company, whose travel money website was still down late on Friday afternoon, later said that customers could walk into stores and buy as much cash as they needed, subject to availability.