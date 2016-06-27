UK's commitment to renewing nuclear deterrent unaffected by Brexit vote -defense minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s commitment to renewing its Trident nuclear deterrent will not be affected by last week’s vote to leave the European Union, defense minister Michael Fallon said on Monday, adding that he hoped parliament would vote on it shortly.

The government is expected to put the decision on whether to replace Trident to a parliamentary debate and vote this year, when the project is set to formally get the green light.

“We are committed in our manifesto to replacing the four Trident submarines and I hope parliament will be able to endorse the principle of that replacement shortly,” Fallon told parliament.

“Our allies can rest assured that our commitment to NATO and our commitment as a nuclear power to NATO is not altered by the result of the referendum.”