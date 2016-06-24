Turkey says will continue steps to boost economic ties with Britain

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey will continue to take steps to maintain and strengthen investment, foreign trade and financial relations with Britain after it voted to leave the European Union, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Friday.

In a written statement, Zeybekci also said there would be no change in relations with the European Union and “significant results” would be achieved in economic cooperation in 2017 with the reform of Turkey’s customs union with the bloc.