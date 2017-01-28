FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey, UK plan to sign a post-Brexit free trade deal, Turkey's Yildirim says
January 28, 2017 / 4:51 PM / 7 months ago

Turkey, UK plan to sign a post-Brexit free trade deal, Turkey's Yildirim says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim shake hands following their joint news conference in Ankara, Turkey, January 28, 2017.Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey and the United Kingdom plan to sign a free trade deal once Britain leaves the European Union, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Saturday.

Yildirim made the comment in a joint news conference with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who was visiting Ankara after a trip to the United States. In both visits, she has tried to drum up trade deals for Britain, attempting to strengthen her hand in negotiations to leave the bloc.

Yildirim also said the two countries had agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Ralph Boulton

