FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Tusk doesn't rule out treaty change to accommodate UK
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 20, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

EU's Tusk doesn't rule out treaty change to accommodate UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday he hoped to find a solution to Britain’s concerns about the bloc’s policies within existing EU treaties but was ready to discuss the “mission impossible” of treaty change.

British Prime Minister David Cameron has promised that, if he wins a May election, he would renegotiate Britain’s relationship with Europe on issues such as immigration and then hold a referendum by 2017.

“I want to help find a solution that addresses the United Kingdom’s concerns, but of course ... respecting the fundamental values of the EU,” Tusk told a news conference after an EU summit.

“My opinion is we have to try to find good solutions for the United Kingdom under current treaties, and of course if it’s necessary we can also discuss about so-called ‘Mission Impossible’ with goodwill to win in the end,” he said, referring to amending the EU treaty.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robin Emmott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.