FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'No taboos' in talks to reach British deal: EU's Tusk
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 15, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 2 years ago

'No taboos' in talks to reach British deal: EU's Tusk

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) holds a bilateral meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk after a EU-Turkey summit in Brussels, Belgium November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The man leading European Union negotiations with London aimed at keeping Britain in a reformed EU said on Tuesday they were far from agreeing several points and said an EU summit debate this week should have “no taboos”.

Summit chair Donald Tusk, in a letter inviting national leaders to Brussels for a regular two-day meeting, said talks over dinner on Thursday with British Prime Minister David Cameron would aim “to see if we can pave the way for an agreement in February”.

Leaders have agreed to seek a deal on Britain’s reform demands early next year that would serve as the basis for Cameron to hold a national referendum by the end of 2017 on staying in or leaving the 28-nation EU.

“We have achieved significant progress in negotiations; however we are still far from an agreement on several topics. This Thursday we will need to focus especially on the most controversial ones. The stakes are so high that we cannot escape a serious debate with no taboos,” Tusk, the European Council president, wrote.

A spokeswoman for Cameron said the discussion among leaders due on Thursday and Friday would was “an important milestone in the United Kingdom renegotiating its membership”.

Limiting benefits that EU migrants to Britain are entitled to is the most contentious among Cameron’s demands.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska and Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.