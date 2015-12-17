FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Tusk says some Cameron demands still 'unacceptable'
December 17, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Tusk says some Cameron demands still 'unacceptable'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Some of Britain’s proposals on reform of the European Union seem “unacceptable” but there is a “real chance” of clinching a deal in February if Prime Minister David Cameron is prepared to compromise, European Council President Donald Tusk said.

“The consultations I have led with all member states show goodwill of all the parties involved but it doesn’t change the fact that some parts of the British proposal seem unacceptable,” Tusk said ahead of a dinner on Thursday at which EU leaders are due to discuss British demands for reform of the bloc.

“However, if Prime Minister Cameron persuades leaders tonight that we can work together to find solutions regarding all four baskets then we will have a real chance to strike a deal in February,” added Tusk, who will chair the summit.

Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

