EU's Tusk says 'very, very tough' to reach deal with Britain

VALLETTA (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk, who will oversee negotiations starting next week on Britain’s demands for reform of the European Union, said on Thursday that reaching a deal would be “very, very tough”.

Asked a news conference following an EU summit on Malta about the prospects for agreement, the former Polish premier said that there was “no guarantee” of an accord in December, when leaders are next due to meet.

British Prime Minister David Cameron did not attend the emergency summit on migration in Valletta due to a prior commitment to welcome his Indian counterpart to London. Tusk said the British requests were tough, adding “I have to say that it will be really difficult to find an agreement.”