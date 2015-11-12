FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Tusk says 'very, very tough' to reach deal with Britain
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 12, 2015 / 5:13 PM / 2 years ago

EU's Tusk says 'very, very tough' to reach deal with Britain

European Council President Donald Tusk adjusts his ear piece during a joint press conference with Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and President Macky Sall of Senegal at the end of the Valletta Summit on Migration in Valletta, Malta, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VALLETTA (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk, who will oversee negotiations starting next week on Britain’s demands for reform of the European Union, said on Thursday that reaching a deal would be “very, very tough”.

Asked a news conference following an EU summit on Malta about the prospects for agreement, the former Polish premier said that there was “no guarantee” of an accord in December, when leaders are next due to meet.

British Prime Minister David Cameron did not attend the emergency summit on migration in Valletta due to a prior commitment to welcome his Indian counterpart to London. Tusk said the British requests were tough, adding “I have to say that it will be really difficult to find an agreement.”

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Paul Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.