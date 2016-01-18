FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Tusk calls for 'reasonable compromise' on British EU demands
#World News
January 18, 2016 / 10:54 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Tusk calls for 'reasonable compromise' on British EU demands

European Council President Donald Tusk gestures during a news conference after a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday he would not agree to any sort of discrimination in changes to the European Union to keep Britain in the EU and called for “a reasonable compromise” on London’s reform demands.

“It is in the interest of Poland and the United Kingdom that the United Kingdom stays as member of the EU,” Tusk told a joint news conference after talks with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda in Brussels.

“We need to come up with a reasonable compromise that is not detrimental to the basic freedoms. There will be no room discrimination,” he added.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Gabriela Baczynska, Wiktor Szary

