FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Tusk says court cannot annul British deal
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 24, 2016 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

EU's Tusk says court cannot annul British deal

British Prime Minister David Cameron (L) and European Council President Donald Tusk attend a bilateral meeting ahead of a European Union leaders summit addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis, in Brussels, Belgium, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Olivier Hoslet/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk told the European Parliament on Wednesday that a deal struck by EU leaders last week to help keep Britain in the bloc is “irreversible” and cannot be annulled by EU judges.

Tusk, who chaired Friday’s summit, said the decision by the 28 leaders was “legally binding and irreversible”. He said it was “in conformity with the treaties and cannot be annulled by the European Court of Justice”.

The issue of a possible court reversal of the plan has been raised by British supporters of a vote to leave the European Union at a referendum on June 23.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.