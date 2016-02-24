EU's Tusk says court cannot annul British deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk told the European Parliament on Wednesday that a deal struck by EU leaders last week to help keep Britain in the bloc is “irreversible” and cannot be annulled by EU judges.

Tusk, who chaired Friday’s summit, said the decision by the 28 leaders was “legally binding and irreversible”. He said it was “in conformity with the treaties and cannot be annulled by the European Court of Justice”.

The issue of a possible court reversal of the plan has been raised by British supporters of a vote to leave the European Union at a referendum on June 23.