EU's Tusk receives Cameron letter, discussions start next week
#World News
November 10, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Tusk receives Cameron letter, discussions start next week

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech on EU reform, at Chatham House in London, Britain November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday he had received an expected letter from British Prime Minister David Cameron setting out his demands for reform of the European Union.

“Acknowledgement of receipt,” tweeted Tusk, who chairs summits of the bloc’s 28 member states. “With David Cameron’s letter, negotiations ... can now begin.”

He added that he would launch a round of “bilateral consultations” with the other 27 governments next week, as well as with the European Parliament. EU officials say Tusk aims to canvas views by the end of the month to see what can be discussed or decided at a leaders summit on Dec. 17-18.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
