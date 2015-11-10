EU's Tusk receives Cameron letter, discussions start next week

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday he had received an expected letter from British Prime Minister David Cameron setting out his demands for reform of the European Union.

“Acknowledgement of receipt,” tweeted Tusk, who chairs summits of the bloc’s 28 member states. “With David Cameron’s letter, negotiations ... can now begin.”

He added that he would launch a round of “bilateral consultations” with the other 27 governments next week, as well as with the European Parliament. EU officials say Tusk aims to canvas views by the end of the month to see what can be discussed or decided at a leaders summit on Dec. 17-18.