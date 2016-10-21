FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No Brexit negotiations with May at summit: EU's Tusk
#World News
October 20, 2016 / 12:56 PM / 10 months ago

No Brexit negotiations with May at summit: EU's Tusk

President of the European Council Donald Tusk looks on during a joint news conference with Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (unseen) at the government headquarters Rosenbad in Stockholm, Sweden, September 9, 2016. Marcus Ericsson/TT News Agency via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders will not engage in discussions or negotiations on Britain's exit from the EU with Prime Minister Theresa May during her first summit meeting on Thursday, summit chair Donald Tusk said on arrival.

He said he expected May to brief the other 27 leaders later but has ruled out negotiations until May formally launches the Brexit process. Tusk rejected suggestions the new premier would face a hostile reception and said talks would remain cordial.

On other matters, he said the EU should retain its options to sanction Russia over its actions in Syria and that he hoped Belgian resistance to signing a free trade deal with Canada could be overcome by Friday.

He warned, however, that the CETA deal risked being the last such accord for the bloc unless it improves its trade policies.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
