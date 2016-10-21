No Brexit negotiations with May at summit: EU's Tusk

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders will not engage in discussions or negotiations on Britain's exit from the EU with Prime Minister Theresa May during her first summit meeting on Thursday, summit chair Donald Tusk said on arrival.

He said he expected May to brief the other 27 leaders later but has ruled out negotiations until May formally launches the Brexit process. Tusk rejected suggestions the new premier would face a hostile reception and said talks would remain cordial.

On other matters, he said the EU should retain its options to sanction Russia over its actions in Syria and that he hoped Belgian resistance to signing a free trade deal with Canada could be overcome by Friday.

He warned, however, that the CETA deal risked being the last such accord for the bloc unless it improves its trade policies.