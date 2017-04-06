FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
EU's Tusk, Britain's May want to reduce tensions in Brexit talks
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 6, 2017 / 2:38 PM / 4 months ago

EU's Tusk, Britain's May want to reduce tensions in Brexit talks

Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May and Donald Tusk, the President of the European Council, meet inside 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain April 6, 2017.Dan Kitwood/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk and British Prime Minister Theresa May agreed to seek to lower tensions in Brexit talks, especially when dealing with "inevitably difficult" issues like that of Gibraltar, an EU official said.

The official said Tusk and May had a "good and friendly" meeting that lasted nearly two hours in London on Thursday.

"They agreed to stay in regular contact throughout the Brexit process to keep a constructive approach and seek to lower tensions that may arise, also when talks on some issues like Gibraltar inevitably will become difficult," the person said under condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, writing by Gabriela Baczynska

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.