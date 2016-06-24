Trade union chief demands action to steady Britain's post-Brexit economy

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain's trade union movement called on the government to draw up a national action plan to stabilize the economy after currency and stock markets fell sharply in the wake of Thursday's vote to leave the European Union.

Frances O'Grady, General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and a prominent 'In' campaigner, said the decision to leave the 28-country bloc would hit workers hardest and warned against making swinging cuts to public spending.

Global financial markets plunged on Friday as results from the referendum showed a near 52-48 percent split for leaving a group that Britain joined more than 40 years ago.

"Our top priority now is making sure that we build confidence, that the pound doesn't hit the floor and we don't end up with the economy going belly-up," she told Reuters.

"We're calling for government to come up with a national action plan to bring in businesses, bring in unions and frankly, I think it would be great if they brought in politicians of all stripes to inject some confidence."

O'Grady said that any decision to pass an emergency budget - as proposed by finance minister George Osborne in the days running up to the referendum - would be a mistake, and could harm working-class voters.

"I want to give a warning that this would not be the time to introduce another savage cuts budget," she said. "On the contrary, we need for people to have jobs, to have money in their pockets, to keep demand and confidence going during this very uncertain time."

She also warned that cutting public spending would further alienate the vast numbers of voters from industrial towns in northern England who voted for Britain to leave the bloc.

"There's a lot of people who feel hurt and humiliated, who felt they ended up paying the price for the 2008 financial crash and that the guys who caused it got off scot-free," she said.

"There's a lot of anger and disaffection and people feel there's nobody there really standing up for them."