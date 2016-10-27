FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Fewer EU nationals apply to study in Britain after Brexit vote
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 27, 2016 / 8:49 AM / 10 months ago

Fewer EU nationals apply to study in Britain after Brexit vote

Graduates queue to have their photograph taken after a graduation ceremony at Oxford University, Oxford, southern England in this May 28, 2011.Paul Hackett/File Photo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - The number of early applicants to British universities from other European Union countries has dropped by 9 percent year-on-year following Britain's vote to leave the EU, official data showed.

The figures may be an early sign that the vote has deterred EU nationals from coming to study in Britain, where universities have warned that Brexit could endanger funding and access to research projects, making it harder to attract quality staff.

A first batch of data on courses starting in September 2017 showed that the number of applicants from other EU countries had dropped by 620 compared with figures for September 2016 entry, to 6,240.

The data, from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS), covered courses requiring early applications, which are medicine, dentistry and veterinary medicine at any British university, and any course at Oxford or Cambridge.

UCAS will publish full data on all applications for 2017 university entry in February.

In September, Oxford came top of the widely respected Times Higher Education global university league table for the first time, but its vice-chancellor warned that Brexit could damage its long-term prospects.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, editing by Estelle Shirbon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.